Family files wrongful death lawsuit against off-Strip casino-hotel

The family of a Florida man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against an off-Strip casino-hotel after the patron was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

The family of a diabetic man who was found unresponsive in an off-Strip casino-hotel has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the property neglected the man’s “rapidly deteriorating” condition and failed to conduct welfare checks.

Jeff Paul Kreiner, 66, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was found alone and unresponsive in his Tuscany Suites and Casino hotel room on May 30, 2024 and was pronounced dead thereafter. A cause of death was not stated in the lawsuit.

The family and estate of Kreiner filed the lawsuit in the Clark County District Court on Wednesday on four counts of negligence, premise liability, elder neglect and negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention.

Plaintiffs are seeking compensation in excess of $50,000 in damages for mental pain, suffering and anguish, loss of companionship, support and services, as well as attorney, court and funeral expenses.

Tuscany Suites and Casino did not immediately respond for comment.

Kreiner checked into the Tuscany on May 29 for business purposes and staff were allegedly made aware of his age and health and mobility issues. Kreiner had multiple fall incidents “including but not limited to” the day of check-in, which staff was made aware he was diabetic and required wheelchair assistance, which they provided.

On May 30, a business associate of Kreiner requested welfare checks that were allegedly “ignored and not acted upon,” the lawsuit stated. Tuscany and its employees knew or should have known Kreiner “was in a vulnerable, perilous condition with medical or health issue,” the lawsuit stated

