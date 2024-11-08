‘You need to hurry’: 911 calls shed light on fatal Las Vegas house fire

Audio recordings of 911 calls released by Clark County show how neighbors were reacting to a devastating Oct. 24 house fire in southwest Las Vegas.

A now-demolished house that burned to the ground days before, killing two adults and two children at the home on Langhorne Creek Street is seen, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A makeshift memorial is seen in front of a now-mostly demolished house that burned to the ground days before, killing two adults and two children at the home on Langhorne Creek Street, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A now-demolished house that burned to the ground days before, killing two adults and two children at the home on Langhorne Creek Street is seen, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The remains of a charred house are seen after an early morning fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street Thursday, October 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Witnesses to a southwest Las Vegas house fire that killed four people could hear screaming from inside the house and feared the blaze would spread to neighboring homes, according to recordings of 911 calls released Thursday by Clark County.

Two children and two adults, all from the same family, were found dead after the Oct. 24 house fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street in southwest Las Vegas.

“Fire fire, fire right here behind me,” the first caller told the dispatcher. “It’s going to burn down.”

She repeated the address of the home multiple times and said that she could hear someone screaming inside the home.

Dispathers also received several more calls.

“Is anybody in the house? Is anybody in there?” a voice that sounded like a man’s said while on the phone. “We’ve got people in the house and there’s flames coming from the house.”

Four members of the Adem family were found dead after the fire. Abdul, 43, Ibrahim, 48, Anaya, 7, and Aaliyah Adem, 6, were mourned by hundreds at a funeral service Thursday at Henderson’s Central Church.

Two family members who had been at the home survived the fire. Senait Adem, who was Abdul Adem’s wife and the mother of Anaya and Aaliyah, jumped from a third-story window with their son Amani Adem, 5.

In an Oct. 30 press conference, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said that an investigation into the cause of the fire was expected to take months.

“You need to hurry,” another woman’s voice said on a follow-up 911 call.

Throughout, the dispatch reminded the callers to stay away from the flames and not try to put out the fire.

“We’re on the way,” the dispatch said. “We have a lot of units coming.”

At one point, several calls indicated that the fire had spread beyond one home to another.

“We have two homes on fire, the next one will be my house,” a woman on the phone said, stating that the fire had grown to another home.

In the first woman’s final call, she said: “They’re about to blow.”

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.