87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Man killed in southwest Las Vegas e-scooter crash identified

The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a fatal e-scooter-on-vehicle crash in the southw ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a fatal e-scooter-on-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Paul Cuni)
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a fatal e-scooter-on-vehicle crash in the southw ...
The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a fatal e-scooter-on-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Paul Cuni)
More Stories
Jzamir Key, left, and Jesus Ayala appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas T ...
Trial set for teens in hit-and-run crash that killed retired police chief
Investigators leave the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Sunset Cove neighborhood o ...
Metro to discuss fatal southwest Las Vegas Valley police shooting
An exterior rendering of Otonomus Hotel. The 303-unit hotel and apartment complex is expected t ...
Las Vegas AI-powered hotel-apartment complex now taking reservations
Forever 21 is seen July 23, 2010, at Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/ ...
Clothing retailer sets closing dates for Las Vegas Valley locations
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 2:09 pm
 

A man who, while riding e-scooters with a teen, collided with a car in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was identified by the coroner’s office on Tuesday.

Christopher Soto, 22, and a 14-year-old boy, whom police have not named, rode into an intersection near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive around 4:20 p.m. Monday, at the same time as a Toyota Corolla, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. Soto and the boy struck the car’s left front and rear fenders.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Soto died, police said. Later that evening, Metro reported that the boy had suffered critical injuries. The department did not respond Tuesday when asked for an update regarding the boy’s condition.

Police said they did not suspect the Toyota driver, who stayed on the scene after the crash, of being impaired.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES