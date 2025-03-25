Man killed in southwest Las Vegas e-scooter crash identified

Police said they did not suspect the Toyota driver, who stayed on the scene after the crash, of being impaired.

The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a fatal e-scooter-on-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Paul Cuni)

The Metropolitan Police Department responds to a fatal e-scooter-on-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday, March 24, 2025. (Paul Cuni)

A man who, while riding e-scooters with a teen, collided with a car in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was identified by the coroner’s office on Tuesday.

Christopher Soto, 22, and a 14-year-old boy, whom police have not named, rode into an intersection near West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive around 4:20 p.m. Monday, at the same time as a Toyota Corolla, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. Soto and the boy struck the car’s left front and rear fenders.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Soto died, police said. Later that evening, Metro reported that the boy had suffered critical injuries. The department did not respond Tuesday when asked for an update regarding the boy’s condition.

Police said they did not suspect the Toyota driver, who stayed on the scene after the crash, of being impaired.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.