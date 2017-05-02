Coroner IDs man who was struck, killed by car near Gold Coast

West Flamingo Road and Hugh Hefner Drive in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday while using a walker near the Gold Coast.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as Thomas Joseph Salmela, 60, of Las Vegas.

Salmela was using a crosswalk at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Hugh Hefner Drive when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord and thrown to the ground, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the intersection is painted and has signals, since pedestrians are expected to cross there.

