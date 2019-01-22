Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Las Vegas

Christopher Robin Rongey, 58, died Saturday at University Medical Center of blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

A man who died over the weekend after his motorcycle collided with a car in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Las Vegas police initially identified the victim as a resident of Youngstown, Florida, although the coroner’s office did not have a city of residence listed in the report released Tuesday.

The crash occurred Saturday at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Stevens Street after Rongey’s Harley Davidson struck the front of a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 23-year-old man as it turned left onto Stevens, police have said.

Rongey and a 60-year-old woman riding on the back of the bike were thrown from the motorcycle after the impact. The woman was hospitalized in serious-but-stable condition, police said. No update on her condition was immediately available Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported, police said, and the Chevrolet driver did not appear to be impaired,.

