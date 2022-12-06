58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2022 - 1:33 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Saturday after being hit by a car.

Las Vegas resident Billy Phillips, 58, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Saturday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Phillips was walking across the intersection at North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2006 Nissan Altima on Thursday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver stayed at the scene and was not suspected of impairment.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
Kenny Lee’s blood alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in fatal crash, report says
2
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
3
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
4
Orgeron, Petersen say they are not candidates for UNLV job
Orgeron, Petersen say they are not candidates for UNLV job
5
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$377K poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST