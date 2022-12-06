Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Saturday after being hit by a car.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas resident Billy Phillips, 58, died of multiple blunt force injuries on Saturday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

Phillips was walking across the intersection at North Las Vegas Boulevard and East Washington Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2006 Nissan Altima on Thursday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver stayed at the scene and was not suspected of impairment.

