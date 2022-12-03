62°F
Local

Pedestrian hit Thursday in northern Las Vegas dies from injuries

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 
A man was killed while walking across an intersection in northern Las Vegas, police said Saturday.

The 58-year-old Las Vegas resident was walking Thursday evening outside a marked crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Washington Avenue when he was struck by a 2006 Nissan Altima, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 44-year-old driver stayed at the scene and was not suspected of impairment.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST