Coroner IDs woman killed in hit-and-run at Las Vegas bus stop

Police said a 2020 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed jumped the curb, striking two light poles, the bus stop and the woman, before stopping with the woman still underneath the car.

Clark County coroner's office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas last month.

Dorothy Lankin, 65, died of blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Police said Lankin was standing at a bus stop on West Owens Avenue west of North Main Street when she was hit around 4:03 p.m. May 30. A 2020 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed jumped the curb, striking two light poles, the bus stop and Lankin, before stopping with Lankin still underneath the car.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said at the time that the driver fled on foot. No arrest had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3595.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.