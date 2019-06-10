Coroner IDs woman killed in rollover crash in northwest Las Vegas

A single-vehicle rollover crash late Sunday in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley left an 18-year-old woman dead and four others injured.

Intersection of Shaumber Road and Tropical Parkway in northwest Las Vegas. (Google)

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was carrying six people, ages 17 to 19, including the 18-year-old female driver, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 10:15 p.m., the pickup was heading south on a dirt access road with “steep embankments” near Shaumber Road and West Tropical Parkway when the driver lost control, causing the truck to roll over.

Two passengers in the truck bed were thrown from the vehicle and were taken to University Medical Center for treatment along with a passenger inside the truck.

An 18-year-old woman, identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Summer Potochan of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the hospital, marking the 52nd traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro.

She died an accidental death due to blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office ruled.

The conditions of the other hospitalized victims, both 17-year-old girls, were not available Monday morning, although Metro said they suffered “serious” injuries. Two more passengers, a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver, who was not injured in the crash, was not suspected of impairment and remained at the scene, police said.

Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.