Local Las Vegas

Coroner IDs woman who died of unknown injuries at Las Vegas hospital

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2017 - 12:04 pm
 

Authorities have identified a woman who was dropped off Wednesday morning at a Las Vegas hospital and later died.

She was 25-year-old Ashley Elaine Wellito, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her city of residence is unknown.

Wellito was dropped off at MountainView Hospital before being transferred to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, Las Vegas police said. She died at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit was notified, and her death is being investigated. Her cause of death has not been determined.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

