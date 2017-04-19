Woman dropped off at Las Vegas hospital dies from injuries

After being dropped off, she was taken to University Medical Center, where she died. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Wednesday morning after being dropped off at Mountain View Hospital with significant injuries.

After being dropped off, she was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating her death and Metro’s homicide unit has been notified.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

