Coroner names 2 killed in Friday head-on crash

A 23-year-old man faces two counts of DUI resulting in death in connection to the crash.

Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

Two people who died in a head-on crash Friday morning have been identified.

They were Romualdo Barrientos Jr., 47, and Danisha Smith, 30, both of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Their deaths were ruled an accident.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal said two vehicles collided early Friday morning at the intersection of North Lamb Boulevard and East Cecile Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue.

Investigators determined that 23-year-old Avery Nellems was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue north on Lamb Boulevard when he veered over the center line, hitting a 2015 Nissan Versa head-on, according to a statement from Metro.

Nellems was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries and was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces two counts of DUI resulting in death, police said.

The crash marked the 36th and 37th traffic fatalities investigated by Metro this year, police said.

