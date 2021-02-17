Coroner names 2 men killed in suspected DUI crash

The crash happened about 9:05 a.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigate a suspected DUI crash that left 2 people dead at the intersection of West Saint Rose Parkway and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the two men killed in a suspected DUI crash on Saturday in south Las Vegas.

They were 46-year-old Edwin Gutierrez and 36-year-old Jorge Franco, both from Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. The two men were killed in the crash that happened about 9:05 a.m. Saturday at Las Vegas Boulevard South and St. Rose Parkway, Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

Investigators believe that a man driving a GMC pickup truck southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard struck a Honda Pilot with Gutierrez and Franco inside as they were attempting to turn onto westbound St. Rose Parkway.

“Witnesses did state that the white GMC pickup failed to obey the red light, traveling into the intersection and striking the Honda Pilot,” Wellman said.

Investigators believe impairment was a factor in the crash, and the pickup truck’s driver was taken into custody on Saturday. The Highway Patrol had not identified the man as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gutierrez, who was driving the Honda, died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said. Franco was flown to University Medical Center, where he died.

The pickup truck’s driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive, Wellman said Saturday.

Further information was not immediately available.

