Coroner rules in-custody death of Las Vegas man accidental

Roy Scott and daughter Rochelle Scott are shown in this undated photo. Roy Scott died Sunday, March 3, 2019, while in Las Vegas police custody. (Courtesy of Rochelle Scott)

The in-custody death of a 65-year-old man earlier this month has been ruled an accident.

Roy Anthony Scott of Las Vegas died the morning of March 3 after he had struggled with Las Vegas police. On Wednesday, the Clark County coroner’s office determined he died of methamphetamine intoxication, with other significant conditions including paranoid schizophrenia and hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

His death was accidental, the coroner’s office said.

Scott had called police about 3:10 a.m. to report three suspicious men, one armed with a saw, outside of his apartment. Arriving Metropolitan Police Department officers did not find anybody outside his apartment.

He struggled with police as they tried to handcuff him and pat him down for additional weapons. He later died at Valley Hospital Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

