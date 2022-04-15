65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Coroner rules on what killed 4-month-old Las Vegas boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 8:07 am
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas . (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Las Vegas police have closed the investigation into the death of a local infant, the department confirmed Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled this week that Koby McKay, a 4-month-old boy who died Aug. 19 died from sudden infant death syndrome and the flu.

Dispatch logs from the Metropolitan Police Department showed the call came in on Aug. 19 at 12:12 p.m. as a dead body at the Lantana Apartments, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the family had one prior allegation of abuse in November 2019. Child Protective Services substantiated the claim and a child was placed with the “non-offending caregiver,” according to the report.

No arrests are expected in McKay’s death, police said Thursday, citing the coroner’s findings.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
2
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
3
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
4
Fontainebleau has new message: ‘Miracles still happen’
Fontainebleau has new message: ‘Miracles still happen’
5
10-year-old allegedly shot, killed by brother ID’d by coroner
10-year-old allegedly shot, killed by brother ID’d by coroner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST