Coroner rules on what killed 4-month-old Las Vegas boy

No arrests are expected in the baby’s death, police said Thursday, citing the coroner’s findings.

Las Vegas police have closed the investigation into the death of a local infant, the department confirmed Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled this week that Koby McKay, a 4-month-old boy who died Aug. 19 died from sudden infant death syndrome and the flu.

Dispatch logs from the Metropolitan Police Department showed the call came in on Aug. 19 at 12:12 p.m. as a dead body at the Lantana Apartments, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the family had one prior allegation of abuse in November 2019. Child Protective Services substantiated the claim and a child was placed with the “non-offending caregiver,” according to the report.

No arrests are expected in McKay’s death, police said Thursday, citing the coroner’s findings.

