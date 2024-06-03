81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Sports

RIP: Take a trip through the Las Vegas pro sports graveyard — PHOTOS

Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is greeted by teammates at Dollar Loan Center in October 2022 in H ...
Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is greeted by teammates at Dollar Loan Center in October 2022 in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vipers wide receiver Cinque Sweeting runs during an XFL game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Marc ...
Vipers wide receiver Cinque Sweeting runs during an XFL game at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering of the MLS stadium for Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas, seen in 2014. (Courtesy ...
A rendering of the MLS stadium for Symphony Park in downtown Las Vegas, seen in 2014. (Courtesy Findlay Sports and Entertainment)
Rollers head coach Tim Blenkiron greets his team during their World Team Tennis match at the Or ...
Rollers head coach Tim Blenkiron greets his team during their World Team Tennis match at the Orleans Arena in July 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Rollers' mascot King performs with the Rollers Dancers in their World Team Tennis match at ...
The Rollers' mascot King performs with the Rollers Dancers in their World Team Tennis match at the Orleans Arena in July 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
Raiders assistant head coach Marvin Lewis addresses the media before team's practice at the Int ...
Raiders’ sage mentor huge help to coaches: ‘I’m here to support them’
Knight Hawks quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson (2) tosses the ball with a teammate during half ...
Las Vegas pro sports roundup: Knight Hawks’ QB powers strong start
Vegas Golden Knights forward Nick Suzuki shoots during the first day of development camp at Cit ...
Who are the Golden Knights’ 1st-round picks and where are they now?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

The Ignite is extinguished. The Vipers are vaporized. The Rollers appear flattened.

These are the latest professional sports teams to live and die in Las Vegas.

Sure, all the talk around town has been about Las Vegas emerging as the new hotspot for sports with the Golden Knights, Raiders and Formula One setting up camp in the city.

And let’s not forget about the Silver Knights, Aces, Desert Dogs, Thrill, Lights and Knight Hawks. Even Las Vegas’ oldest sports franchise, the Aviators, has changed names and venues.

But the other side of the coin shouldn’t be forgotten about. Let’s take a stroll through the graveyard of Las Vegas pro sports teams:

NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson has a shot rejected by Metropolitans 92 center Victor ...
NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson has a shot rejected by Metropolitans 92 center Victor Wembanyama at the Dollar Loan Center in October 2022 in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ignite

Born: 2020

Died: 2024

Epitaph: The NBA’s developmental minor league basketball team, the G League Ignite, was born in 2020 in California and moved to Henderson in 2022. The team struggled on the court and at the box office.

Vipers wide receiver Mathew Sexton (10) runs during an XFL game in April 2023 in Las Vegas. (He ...
Vipers wide receiver Mathew Sexton (10) runs during an XFL game in April 2023 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vipers

Born: 2022

Died: 2023

Epitaph: The pro football team played at Cashman Field for one season in the resurrected XFL. The Vipers were last in the league in attendance with an average of 6,028 fans.

The Rollers' Bob and Mike Bryan play in their World Team Tennis match at the Orleans Arena in J ...
The Rollers' Bob and Mike Bryan play in their World Team Tennis match at the Orleans Arena in July 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rollers

Born: 2019

Died: 2020?

Epitaph: The World TeamTennis franchise played its inaugural season at the Orleans Arena. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the team played its 2020 matches in West Virginia. The team didn’t play in an abbreviated 2021 season and the WTT hasn’t played a match since.

Locos head coach Jim Fassel adjusts his hat during practice in Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas in ...
Locos head coach Jim Fassel adjusts his hat during practice in Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Locomotives

Born: 2009

Died: 2012

Epitaph: The Locos played in the four-team United Football League and were led by former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel. They played in three UFL championship games, winning two.

Carlo Finucci, left, of the Wranglers skates by Matt Clune of the Ontario Reign at the Orleans ...
Carlo Finucci, left, of the Wranglers skates by Matt Clune of the Ontario Reign at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in January 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wranglers

Born: 2003

Died: 2015

Epitaph: The ECHL franchise played 11 seasons at Orleans Arena, with their final one ending in 2014. The Wranglers’ lease at the venue wasn’t renewed and their owner couldn’t find a new facility to play in. The team, famous for its midnight games and other wacky promotions, folded in early 2015. But the Las Vegas hockey drought didn’t last long. The Golden Knights started play in 2017 and the Silver Knights followed three years later.

Thunder mascot "Boom Boom" performs at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1997 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thunder mascot "Boom Boom" performs at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1997 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thunder

Born: 1993

Died: 1999

Epitaph: The Thunder paved the way for professional hockey in Las Vegas. The International Hockey League team featured a dozen or more former NHL players and played at the Thomas & Mack Center. They averaged 8,018 fans, fourth among the IHL’s 14 franchises. The team’s polar bear mascot, “Boom Boom,” was a fan favorite.

Las Vegas running back Rod "He Hate Me" Smart celebrates the Outlaws victory at Sam Boyd Stadiu ...
Las Vegas running back Rod "He Hate Me" Smart celebrates the Outlaws victory at Sam Boyd Stadium in February 2001. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Outlaws (AFL)

Born: 2014

Died: 2015

Epitaph: The Outlaws had a short, tumultuous inaugural season in the Arena Football League. They finished their lone season in Las Vegas with a 5-12-1 record.

Outlaws (XFL)

Born: 2001

Died: 2001

Epitaph: This was Las Vegas’ first XFL team and the first to use the “Outlaws” name. They played at Sam Boyd Stadium and finished their lone season with a 4-6 record.

Other teams

Las Vegas Dustdevils (Continental Indoor Soccer League, 1994-95), Las Vegas Posse (Canadian Football League, 1994), Las Vegas Sting (AFL, 1994-95), Las Vegas Americans (Major Indoor Soccer League, 1984-85), Las Vegas Seagulls (American Soccer League, 1979) and Las Vegas Quicksilvers (North American Soccer League, 1976-78).

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Why the I-15/U.S. 95 freeway interchange is called the ‘Spaghetti Bowl’
recommend 2
Motorcyclist, 19, dies in southeast Las Vegas crash
recommend 3
‘A life-changing investment’: Aces players get $100K sponsorship from LVCVA
recommend 4
Booze with a view: 8 rooftop bars to check out in Las Vegas
recommend 5
Who are the top 5 centers in Raiders history?
recommend 6
Top 10 moments from Knights’ season: Banner raised, Pietrangelo honored