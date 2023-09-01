92°F
Vipers

XFL team on the move after first season in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 8:13 pm
 
Fans brave the rain during the second half of an XFL football game between the Vegas Vipers and ...
Fans brave the rain during the second half of an XFL football game between the Vegas Vipers and the DC Defenders at Cashman Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The XFL’s Vegas Vipers will not return to Cashman Field for the 2024 season, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

It’s unclear whether the move is the first step in a rumored relocation or if the Vipers will seek a new venue in Southern Nevada.

The Vipers were the last of the eight teams in the XFL to announce a site for home games when the league relaunched last year. They eventually settled on Cashman Field, but struggled to gain traction.

Among the eight teams, the Vipers were last in attendance with an average of 6,028 fans over the five-game home schedule.

Orlando was No. 7 with an average of 8,931. The St. Louis Battlehawks drew far and away the most fans at 35,104 per game.

Teams in the XFL all train in Texas, with players from both squads traveling to the various home markets throughout the season.

Attendance was not helped by a subpar performance on the field. Rod Woodson was replaced as coach of the Vipers by Dr. Anthony Blevins after a 2-8 season.

The Nashville, Tennessee, and Phoenix areas have been rumored as potential relocation sites.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

