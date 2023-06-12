NFL Hall of Famer out as coach of XFL’s Vegas Vipers

The Vegas Vipers are looking for a new face of the franchise after the XFL announced that the team and coach/general manager Rod Woodson mutually agreed to part ways.

Vegas Vipers head coach Rod Woodson on the sideline during the first half of an XFL game against the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Vegas Vipers are searching for a new face of the franchise after the XFL announced late Sunday the team had mutually agreed to part ways with coach and general manager Rod Woodson.

“After speaking with my family and member of the football operations team, we decided it was in our mutual interest for me to step away from the team,” Woodson said.

The Vipers went 2-8 in their inaugural season as part of the XFL.

Woodson, a Hall of Fame player who finished his career with the Raiders in 2003, was announced as one of the eight coaches for the relaunched league in April 2022.

He was assigned to the Vipers, but the team’s early struggles included questionable strategic decisions, and they never found consistency.

“We want to thank Rod for his hard work and commitment to the Vipers and the league last season,” XFL president Russ Brandon said in a release. “During Rod’s time with the team, the players had an incredible opportunity to learn and benefit from his experience.”

Woodson’s season included the abrupt removal of offensive coordinator Duane Taylor after three games.

Woodson, 58, also has done two stints coaching defensive backs for the Raiders.

The XFL said the process to replace Woodson will begin immediately.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.