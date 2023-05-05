Vipers star named XFL Defensive Player of the Year

The outside linebacker, a Utah alum and former sixth-round pick of the 49ers, led the XFL in forced fumbles and finished second in sacks despite the team’s struggles.

Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu celebrates his fumble recovery against DC Defenders with teammates during the first half of an XFL football game at Cashman Field on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu (0) sacks San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Darece Roberson Jr. (13) during the second half of an XFL game on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

One individual consistently stood out on the field for the Vipers despite the team’s lack of success in its inaugural season.

Outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu’s efforts have now been rewarded, as he was named the XFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

“I had a great time with my teammates,” Taumoepenu said Thursday. “I got to learn so much from the experience that we had to go through. We lost a lot of games, but we also won some games, and it’s kind of related to life, you know. We lose some and we win some. And it was a lesson that will help me grow as a man.”

The award was determined by a vote of each team’s coach and director of player personnel.

While the Vipers went 2-8 and finished last in the North Division, Taumoepenu led the league with four forced fumbles and placed second with 7½ sacks.

Taumoepenu credited his teammates for allowing him to be in a position to succeed.

“They did a great job as far as coverage and setting the edge and stuff,” he said. “I was just lucky enough to make the plays. It could be anybody on the team. But I was blessed enough, and I’m happy and grateful that I got it.”

The 29-year-old Utah alum was a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

He has played in seven career NFL games while spending time with the 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Falcons and Broncos organizations.

Taumoepenu last played in the NFL with Atlanta in 2020 and proved to be a steal for the Vipers when they selected him in the XFL draft.

He recorded 26 total tackles and was sixth in the league with eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Taumoepenu said he learned he had won the award from a post on Instagram just before he got a call from his coaches. His mom, however, is not as active on social media.

“She was at work, and I was able to give her a call and let her know,” he said. “She was so happy. My mom doesn’t know much about football. All she knows is just to call me after the game and ask, ‘Hey, son are you OK? Are you healthy?’ That’s the most important thing she cares about. So I give her and my sister a call, and they were so happy and they said they’re very proud of me. And that means the world to me.”

The Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders will meet in the XFL championship game May 13 in San Antonio. D.C. coach Reggie Barlow was named the XFL Coach of the Year, and St. Louis wide receiver Darrius Shepherd earned Special Teams Player of the Year.

The league will announce the Offensive Player of the Year award Friday, and the All-XFL teams will be announced Monday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.