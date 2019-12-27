50°F
Vegas Rollers returning for 2nd World Team Tennis season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2019 - 11:38 am
 

The Las Vegas Rollers announced Thursday they will return to Orleans Arena for a second season of World Team Tennis in 2020.

The Bryan Brothers, the most successful doubles team in ATP history, Sam Querrey and Las Vegas native Asia Muhammad headline the Rollers’ roster for the second season.

“With this being the last season of our career before we retire, we are so grateful to finish strong in Las Vegas, the home of our Team Bryan Youth Program and a place of so many special memories,” Bob Bryan said in a statement. “We love Las Vegas, and last year was by far the best WTT season we have been a part of.”

Bob and twin bother Mike have won 16 Grand Slam championships as part of 118 titles, and they’ve been No. 1 for 438 weeks, all ATP records. Querrey has won 10 singles titles and reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017, while Muhammad has won four WTA doubles titles.

Coach Tim Blenkiron also will return, along with assistant coach Redfoo, a member of the pop band LMFAO. The Rollers tied for fifth out of eight teams with a 6-8 record in their inaugural season.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 31, but reservations can be made by calling 702-409-8752.

