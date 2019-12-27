Vegas Rollers returning for 2nd World Team Tennis season

Las Vegas will welcome back the Bryan Brothers, Sam Querrey and Asia Muhammad, along with coaches Tim Blenkiron and Redfoo, for the 14-match 2020 season.

The Vegas Rollers' Bob Bryan, left, embraces mixed doubles parter Monica Puig, 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist, after a victory over the Philadelphia Freedoms during their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Rollers head coach Tim Blenkiron confers with Monica Puig in a timeout during her women's singles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Rollers' teammates congratulate Sam Querrey as he closes the gap in score during his men's singles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers team comes together as Bob and Mike Bryan had success during their men's doubles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Vegas Rollers' Bob and Mike Bryan come together after a shot during their men's doubles set versus the Philadelphia Freedoms in their World TeamTennis match at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Rollers announced Thursday they will return to Orleans Arena for a second season of World Team Tennis in 2020.

The Bryan Brothers, the most successful doubles team in ATP history, Sam Querrey and Las Vegas native Asia Muhammad headline the Rollers’ roster for the second season.

“With this being the last season of our career before we retire, we are so grateful to finish strong in Las Vegas, the home of our Team Bryan Youth Program and a place of so many special memories,” Bob Bryan said in a statement. “We love Las Vegas, and last year was by far the best WTT season we have been a part of.”

Bob and twin bother Mike have won 16 Grand Slam championships as part of 118 titles, and they’ve been No. 1 for 438 weeks, all ATP records. Querrey has won 10 singles titles and reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017, while Muhammad has won four WTA doubles titles.

Coach Tim Blenkiron also will return, along with assistant coach Redfoo, a member of the pop band LMFAO. The Rollers tied for fifth out of eight teams with a 6-8 record in their inaugural season.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 31, but reservations can be made by calling 702-409-8752.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.