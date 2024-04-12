Desert Dogs leaving Strip arena beginning in 2024-25 season

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs of the National Lacrosse League feature a star-studded ownership list that includes former NHL great Wayne Gretzky.

Raiders mailbag: Is team done adding on the offensive line?

Workers update signage at Lee's Family Forum, the Henderson arena formerly named Dollar Loan Center, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Dogs team owners Joe Tsai, Wayne Gretzky, Janet Jones and Steve Nash greet the crowd as they ready to face Panther City during the first half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Desert Dogs forward Jack Hannah (33) readies to shoot as Panther City defender Matt Hossack (94) drives him back during the second half their National Lacrosse League home-opening game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are moving from the Strip to Henderson beginning in the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season.

The recently renamed Lee’s Family Forum, formerly The Dollar Loan Center, will now serve as the team’s home arena after it played its first two seasons at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The move includes a partnership with Foley Entertainment Group. The Desert Dogs will host nine home games starting in December at the 2-year-old, $84 million facility, the team announced Friday.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Foley Entertainment Group and inaugurate Lee’s Family Forum as the new hub for our devoted Desert Dogs fan base,” Desert Dogs CEO Paul Speaker said in a statement. “Given most of our supporters call Southern Nevada home, this transition seamlessly aligns with our commitment to connect with local families and community members right in their neighborhoods.”

The Desert Dogs feature a star-studded ownership list that includes former NHL great Wayne Gretzky, former NBA MVP Steve Nash, pro golfer Dustin Johnson and billionaire Joe Tsai, who also owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.

Lee’s Family Forum features 5,567 fixed seats and 28 suites. The Vegas Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football league and the Las Vegas Thrill of the Pro Volleyball Federation also play at the arena.

The move will make it easier for fans to access games at Lee’s Family Forum, situated in the Green Valley Ranch area of Henderson, as opposed to playing on the Strip, the team said.

“We want to be where our fans live and make a real impact in the community that matters to our fan base,” Tsai said in a statement. “By being an integral part of the Henderson neighborhood, I hope the Desert Dogs and our players become household names and bring unity and joy to the local community.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.