UFC star announced as headliner for first card at Sphere

Sean O’Malley, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, is set to headline the organization’s first live event at Sphere, UFC president Dana White announced Friday.

The Sphere shows the announcement Wednesday, June 26, 2024, of Riyadh Season as the title sponsor for UFC 306 at the Sphere in September. (Adam Hill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sean O'Malley hits Marlon Vera during a bantamweight title bout at the UFC 299 mixed martial arts event early Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Miami. O'Malley retained his title. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The fight card for the first live sporting event at Sphere is set.

Sean O’Malley, one of the UFC’s biggest stars, will defend his bantamweight title against top contender Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 306 on Sept. 14.

Alexa Grasso will also defend the women’s flyweight title against former champ Valentina Shevchenko, her rival coach on Season 32 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Grasso has been publicly lobbying for a spot on the card, which takes place on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

UFC president Dana White announced the full card on social media Friday. He has been adamant on making the live sports debut at the innovative Las Vegas venue a grand spectacle, vowing to make the NHL draft held there last month look like “kids playing with crayons.”

White has said the UFC has already invested nearly $20 million in logistics to ensure the show takes full advantage of Sphere’s technology. He has suggested it may be a one-time event because of the associated costs.

The event even took on a sponsor and will be officially branded Riyadh Season Noche UFC.

Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will also match up on the card after their scheduled bout was canceled hours before UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.

The UFC event will be held on the same day as a huge boxing card at T-Mobile Arena, as undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his titles against undefeated Edgar Berlanga.

