UFC uses Sphere to unveil sponsor for venue’s 1st live sporting event

UFC 306 at the Sphere will be the organization’s first event to have a title partner, in addition to being the first live sporting event at the revolutionary venue.

Excited fans wait outside of the Sphere on the night of its inaugural performance featuring U2 on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Sphere shows the announcement Wednesday, June 26, 2024, of Riyadh Season as the title sponsor for UFC 306 at the Sphere in September. (Adam Hill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UFC used the Sphere’s massive exterior screen Wednesday to make a groundbreaking announcement about the first live sporting event at the facility.

A graphic declaring Riyadh Season the title sponsor of UFC 306 was unveiled just after 7 p.m. This marks the first time a live UFC event will have a title partner.

The event, now known as Riyadh Season Noche UFC, is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the Sphere as part of Mexican Independence Day weekend.

UFC president Dana White has vowed to make full use of the venue’s revolutionary audio and visual capabilities in putting on the event.

“This will be one of the biggest sporting events of all time,” he said in a statement confirming the partnership. “What we’re going to pull off at Sphere will never be done again. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sports fans. At the same time, this is going to be an incredible tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the UFC’s first event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The country is preparing for the fifth edition of Riyadh Season, a festival of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and cultural happenings running from October through March. It will have a fixed watermark on the UFC 306 broadcast and high-visibility placement inside the cage during the event, in addition to inclusion in marketing and promotional materials.

Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court and chairman of the General Entertainment Authority who has built a reputation as a power broker in boxing, confirmed the UFC deal in a statement.

“This will be a milestone moment as it will be the first sporting event to take place at Sphere in Las Vegas,” he said. “The UFC brand is recognized globally with its huge fanbase, and this aligns with our own vision for Riyadh Season to collaborate to create and stage world-class events.”

No fights have been announced for the card, nor have tickets gone on sale, but White said he is pleased to welcome in Riyadh Season as a partner.

“We’re thrilled that Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority have stepped up to partner with us to make this the greatest event in the history of combat sports,” he added. “Their participation shows just how massive the interest is from all over the world. Riyadh Season Noche UFC will be unforgettable.”

