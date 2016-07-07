Cortez Masto TV ad focuses on her sponsorship of law to fight human trafficking

Cortez Masto on Wednesday released a new television ad that focuses on her work as Nevada’s attorney general sponsoring legislation to fight human trafficking.

Catherine Cortez Masto in Las Vegas Thursday, May 29, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ad, which has started airing in the Las Vegas and Reno cable and broadcast television markets, highlights her role as Nevada’s attorney general in getting 2013 legislation passed that makes human trafficking a felony and expands victims’ rights so they can sue captors who exploited them.

The Nevada Legislature passed the bill unanimously in 2013, and Cortez Masto says the measure shows her ability to work with Republicans and Democrats to solve problems.

Cortez Masto, the Democratic candidate in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, faces U.S. Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev.

