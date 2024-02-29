47°F
Local Las Vegas

COVID-19 pandemic increases staff, pay at public health agency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak gets a bandage from nurse KJ Dionisio after receiving his second ...
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak gets a bandage from nurse KJ Dionisio after receiving his second COVID-19 booster at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. Cortland Lohff, acting chief medical officer at the Southern Nevada Health District, poses ...
Dr. Cortland Lohff, acting chief medical officer at the Southern Nevada Health District, poses for a portrait near a variety of vaccines in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Southern Nevada Health District director of community health Dr. Michael Johnson listens to a q ...
Southern Nevada Health District director of community health Dr. Michael Johnson listens to a question from the media during a press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

What a difference a pandemic can make for payroll at a public health agency.

There were 747 employees at the Southern Nevada Health District in 2019. They earned $39.8 million in total pay and $55.4 million in combined pay and benefits, according to public records obtained by the Review-Journal.

In March 2020, Southern Nevada reported its first case of COVID-19. The agency ramped up to provide testing, contact tracing and disease investigation, vaccinations and treatments to fight the new and potentially fatal virus.

By 2022, the number of health district employees had grown to 1,239, an increase of 66 percent. Total pay at the agency swelled to $56.7 million, an increase of 30 percent. Total compensation including benefits grew to $78.9 million, records show, an increase of 42 percent.

The number of employees earning at least $100,000 per year in pay alone more than doubled from 48 to 102.

The top-paid employee in 2019 was District Health Officer Dr. Joseph Iser, who made $202,000 in pay and $282,000 in total compensation, including retirement and other benefits.

The highest-paid employees in 2022 were the following:

— Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer, pay $250,000, total compensation $324,000

— Dr. Cortland Lohff, primary and preventive care director, pay $223,000, total compensation $292,000

— Dr. Michael Johnson, director of community health services, pay $201,000, total compensation $271,000

— Cassius Lockett, director of disease surveillance and control, pay $192,000, total compensation $264,000

— Heather Anderson-Fintak, general counsel, pay $162,000, total compensation $226,000

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X. Hynes is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.

