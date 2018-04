Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police responded to a crash on Interstate 15 Thursday morning.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas police responded to a crash on Interstate 15 Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the right northbound I-15 lanes near Tropicana Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

Traffic cameras now show the crash has been cleared and traffic is moving normally.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.