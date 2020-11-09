Crash disrupts traffic on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

A single-car crash left three lanes of traffic blocked on InterstateU.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley late Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

A single-car crash left three lanes of traffic blocked on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley late Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

There were no injuries in the crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 95 northbound at Rancho Drive around 10:12 p.m., the tweet said.

NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said there were “no injuries, no impairment” in the crash. He said the car hit the center median and “was possibly cut off.”

