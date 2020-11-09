42°F
Crash disrupts traffic on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 11:23 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2020 - 11:49 pm

A single-car crash left three lanes of traffic blocked on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley late Sunday, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

There were no injuries in the crash, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on U.S. 95 northbound at Rancho Drive around 10:12 p.m., the tweet said.

NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said there were “no injuries, no impairment” in the crash. He said the car hit the center median and “was possibly cut off.”

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

