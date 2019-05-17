Crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley prompts road closures

The crash was reported just before 1:45 p.m. at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman.

Las Vegas police investigate a crash at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Buffalo Drive, Friday, May 17, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Friday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The male rider was taken to University Medical Center for treatment following the crash, which was reported just before 1:45 p.m. on westbound Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Buffalo Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

The intersection is shut down while police investigate, Meltzer said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

