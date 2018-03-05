Crash into wall kills motorcyclist in northwest Las Vegas

A Las Vegas man killed Sunday after crashing his motorcycle into a block wall in the northwest valley has been identified.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas man killed Sunday after crashing his motorcycle into a block wall in the northwest valley has been identified.

He was 31-year-old Howard Charles Walls, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. when Walls was traveling south on North Larry Mcbryde Street and failed to negotiate the turn at the intersection with West Severence Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. His 2004 Suzuki left the road and hit a block wall on the south side of Severence, police said.

Walls was taken to to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is the 19th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

North Larry Mcbryde Street and west Severance lane, las vegas, nv