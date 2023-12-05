Crash investigated in southern Las Vegas Valley
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the southern Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. at East Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center. The driver has remained at the scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.