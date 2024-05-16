1 injured, 3 displaced in east Las Vegas Valley fire

One person was injured and three were displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Power restored after outage in the east valley

Crews battle a mobile home fire Thursday, May 16, 2024, on the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)

One person was injured and three were displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called at 9:36 a.m. to the home on the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

Knockdown of the fire was called at 9:44 a.m.

Red Cross is assisting those displaced.