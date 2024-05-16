92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

1 injured, 3 displaced in east Las Vegas Valley fire

Crews battle a mobile home fire Thursday, May 16, 2024, on the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue in ...
Crews battle a mobile home fire Thursday, May 16, 2024, on the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
More Stories
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Suspect arrested in fatal east Las Vegas shooting
NV Energy headquarters at 6226 W. Sahara Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Power restored after outage in the east valley
Victim fatally shot during street marijuana sale, police say
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pair killed in fiery crash in east valley identified
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 2:27 pm
 

One person was injured and three were displaced after a mobile home fire Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were called at 9:36 a.m. to the home on the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

Knockdown of the fire was called at 9:44 a.m.

Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
2 killed in east Las Vegas crash
RJ

The crash occurred around 12:13 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue at Voyage Cove, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 killed in east Las Vegas crash
recommend 2
Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas crash
recommend 3
Power restored after outage in the east valley
recommend 4
Moped driver loses control, dies in northeast valley crash
recommend 5
Pair killed in fiery crash in east valley identified
recommend 6
Pedestrians killed in majority of fatal crashes over the weekend