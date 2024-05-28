99°F
Homicides

Man faces murder charge in October killing

Deaundra Talton (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 2:55 pm
 

Police have booked a 21-year-old man who was already behind bars in connection with a 7-month-old shooting homicide in east Las Vegas, according to a news release.

Deaundra Talton was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and was booked Monday on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The homicide occurred about 8:07 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2023, near East Charleston Boulevard and North 28th Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle near an apartment complex. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

An investigation by Metro’s Homicide Section indicated the victim arranged a meeting with two people and was shot during a drug transaction. Both suspects fled on foot from the area before officers arrived, police said.

The victim was later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 25-year-old Kaito Thornton.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

