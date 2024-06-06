87°F
East Las Vegas shooting leaves person dead

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 12:31 am
 

A person died from a gunshot wound after gunfire near North Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North on Wednesday evening.

Citizens called police dispatch about numerous gunshots around 8:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark said in a text.

“Officers arrived, located casings and impacts to buildings and vehicles in the area,” Stark stated, adding no victims were found.

About 40 minutes later, a person walked into North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to North Las Vegas police detectives.

The victim died about 11 p.m.

Homicide detectives were investigating late Wednesday. No information about any suspects was available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim as well as cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

