2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 12:06 am
 
Updated June 6, 2024 - 12:11 am

Two bodies were found by a neighbor inside an east valley residence on Wednesday evening.

The person went to check on the neighbors and found two deceased persons inside, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark said.

The discovery was made about 9:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Droubay Drive, near South Broadbent Boulevard.

Homicide detectives were investigating late Wednesday, Stark said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

