Crash on Interstate 15 and Tropicana leaves 1 dead

Two of Interstate 15’s northbound lanes were closed Sunday afternoon.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police were investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 on Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted Sunday just after 2 p.m. by the Nevada State Police, police were investigating a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue.

Police first tweeted about the crash at 12:25 p.m.

Two of the highway’s northbound lanes were closed, but the incident was cleared and all lanes were reopened a few hours later, the state police tweeted at 4 p.m.

