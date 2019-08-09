Crashes cleared after causing backups on 215 Beltway

Drivers were caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic for a couple hours Friday morning on the 215 Beltway as a result of two crashes.

(RTC Cameras)

(RTC Cameras)

Drivers were caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic for a couple hours Friday morning in both directions on the 215 Beltway approaching Charleston Boulevard as a result of two crashes.

The first crash was reported at 6:49 a.m. in the northbound lanes, while the crash in the southbound lanes was reported one minute later, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Live traffic cameras showed that the traffic had cleared up by about 9 a.m.

Further details surrounding the crash were not known, although on the Highway Patrol’s traffic site, the northbound crash had been listed as a “vehicle accident — injury,” while the southbound crash was characterized as a “vehicle accident — property damage.”