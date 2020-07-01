Crews keep size of Mount Charleston wildfire at about 2,800 acres

The number of firefighters battling the Mahogany Fire near Mount Charleston has jumped significantly, but officials said the size of the wildfire remains the same.

An air tanker drops fire retardant while fighting the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Monday, June 29, 2020, near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The fire danger remains very high as winds pick up again during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fire retardant covers a hillside and fire smolders on the upside of it during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The forest ridge is burned below the Angel Peak FAA Radar Site during the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A helicopter with water bucket heads out for another drop over the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A water bucket is refilled for a helicopter above off of Kyle Canyon road for another drop over the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kyle Esparza, spokesman for Great Basin Team 7, said on Tuesday that the number of firefighters and administrative personnel working to contain the fire was at 240, but by Wednesday morning “it had moved up to 420” personnel.

Still, the size of the fire remains consistent at about 2,800 acres, with about 10 percent containment, Esparza said.

“There was minimal fire activity throughout the night,” Team 7 said later Wednesday in a statement.

According to the statement, fire crews would be working around the entire fire area on Wednesday. Windy conditions were expected and could cause more smoke as interior portions of the fire continue to burn.

“Crews will continue to work on spot fires on the eastern side of the fire,” the statement said. “Helicopters with water buckets will support the firefighters on the ground.”

As firefighters and pilots worked together to contain the fire, authorities urged the public to beware of the extreme fire danger throughout Southern Nevada due to dry, hot conditions.

“We ask that folks be extra careful, take precautions and not be reckless,” Esparza said.

The temperature on Fourth of July weekend is projected to approach 107 degrees. A red flag fire warning was issued by the National Weather Service through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Another breezy afternoon will develop Wednesday that will lead to widespread elevated fire-weather conditions,” the service said.

