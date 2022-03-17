Culinary union in Las Vegas names new leaders

Culinary Local 226 announced a new president and a new secretary-treasurer on Wednesday.

Ted Pappageorge speaks during a press conference at the Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas in February 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, finishes speaking during a press conference at the Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Culinary union on Wednesday announced a new president and secretary-treasurer.

Diana Valles was appointed president of Culinary Local 226, and Ted Pappageorge was appointed secretary-treasurer following the retirement of Geoconda Argüello-Kline. In a statement Wednesday night, the union also said Leain Vashon would remain vice president.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.