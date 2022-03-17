Culinary union in Las Vegas names new leaders
Culinary Local 226 announced a new president and a new secretary-treasurer on Wednesday.
Diana Valles was appointed president of Culinary Local 226, and Ted Pappageorge was appointed secretary-treasurer following the retirement of Geoconda Argüello-Kline. In a statement Wednesday night, the union also said Leain Vashon would remain vice president.
