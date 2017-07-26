Cybersecurity experts in Las Vegas told they’re defenders of info

Cybersecurity specialists must remember they are defenders of information not athletes vying for gold, Facebook’s cyberchief told a Las Vegas audience on Wednesday.

Security teams focus too much on potential complex threats and not enough on simple, everyday ”abuses” such as spam and harassment that harm people, said Alex Stamos, who is responsible for protecting 2 billion Facebook users as the social media company’s chief security officer. Such issues should be considered part of the cybersecurity realm.

“It is a little bit like we are still in the ’80s watching the Olympics. We are expecting the East German judge to have a score for the difficulty of the gymnastics routine. That is not how hacking is judged,” Stamos told cybersecurity experts gathered Wednesday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the industry’s annual Black Hat conference and expo.

Security professionals are still too focused on the really “sexy” problems while the overwhelming majority of security breaches are not very technically advanced, such as compromised passwords. Cybervillains will choose the simplest path available to steal information, Stamos said.

Black Hat, which runs through Thursday and is closed to the public, attracts more than 15,000 industry professionals from about 100 countries. The conference hosts dozens of courses and briefings for cybersecurity specialists over six days.

