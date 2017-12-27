Dead cougar found in man’s luggage at Las Vegas airport

One traveler’s holiday plans hit a snag after airport officials found a dead cougar in his luggage.

A Transportation Security Administration agent at McCarran International Airport discovered the carcass just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The cougar appeared to have a Utah State Fishing and Gaming tag, he said, but TSA agents held the man at the airport while they tried to confirm the validity of the tag.

The man ended up shipping the cougar home, but not on the airplane, airport spokeswoman Melissa Nunnery said. Nunnery did not know where the carcass was being shipped to.

“It is not a crime to transport game that is legal to possess via airlines,” Gordon said. “However, airlines reserve the right to tell passengers they do not want to transport certain items.”

