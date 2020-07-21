Death of Las Vegas man in wheelchair hit by truck ruled accidental

The death of a Las Vegas man in a wheelchair who was struck by a vehicle this month was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas.

Arthur Green, 62, died July 11 from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

He was struck by a 2007 Dodge pickup while crossing South Decatur Boulevard north of West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas police have said. Police initially said the man was 61.

Kevin Robinson, 53, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on July 12 on one count of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Robinson was being held on $50,000 bail pending a hearing July 29.

