The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is temporarily closed until further notice due to debris on the road from flash flooding. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Tuesday night’s storms have resulted in collateral damage for sightseers Wednesday morning.

The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is temporarily closed until further notice due to debris on the road from flash flooding, according to a tweet from Red Rock.

The Visitor Center will still open at 8 a.m.