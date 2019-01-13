Local Las Vegas

Delta plane from Las Vegas slides off Cincinnati runway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2019 - 2:14 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2019 - 4:43 pm

A plane that had departed Las Vegas Saturday night slid off of a runway Sunday morning in snowy Cincinnati, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport tweeted early Sunday.

According to the airport’s tweets, Delta flight 1708 from Las Vegas, which left McCarran International Airport at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, had landed and was taxiing to the terminal at the Cincinnati airport about 5:30 a.m. EST when it slid off of the pavement of the taxiway.

About 30 minutes later, at 4 a.m. PST., the airport reported that the passengers had been ushered off of the plane and delivered to the terminal. The plane was carrying 126 passengers, who were taken to the terminal via “ground transport.”

No one was injured and the airport remained open, the airport tweeted.

Delta’s online flight tracker shows the plane arrived in Cincinnati at 6:30 a.m., about 35 minutes behind schedule.

The airport announced about 12:40 p.m. PST, about nine hours after the plane slid off the tarmac, that “the aircraft has been placed back on apron pavement surface.”

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

