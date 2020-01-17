Displaced Alpine Motel residents get deadline to apply for assistance

Residents displaced by the fire at the Alpine Motel and Apartments in Las Vegas have until Jan. 30 to sign up for government assistance, the city and county said Thursday.

Earl Betts walks over to pay his respects on a daily trek to the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Since the fire at the downtown complex on Dec. 21, the city and county have evaluated the needs of 46 people whose lives were upended by the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history, which killed six people and injured 13 others.

Of those, the county is assisting 32 people and the city is helping the seven others to find permanent housing and address any other issues they may be facing.

The assistance provided so far has included rent payments, household supplies, bus passes, and help obtaining new identification.

Many residents have said they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply.

The county said there are 13 people believed to have lived in the apartment complex at the time of the fire who have not come forward to seek assistance.

To contact the Social Service Department call 702-455-5722 or email SSAdmin@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Anyone who reaches out to Social Service after the Jan. 30 deadline would be evaluated and could still receive assistance through the department’s other programs.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.