Dog killed, pedestrian injured in east Las Vegas crash

A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.

A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

The man and dog were walking near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads around 3:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jessica Wert.

Wert said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The intersection was expected to be closed in all directions for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

