85°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Dog killed, pedestrian injured in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 6:22 am
 
Updated August 15, 2023 - 7:12 am
A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, near South Pecos a ...
A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A dog was killed and a man was injured after a crash Tuesday morning in east Las Vegas.

The man and dog were walking near South Pecos and East Flamingo roads around 3:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jessica Wert.

Wert said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The intersection was expected to be closed in all directions for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
Las Vegas police captain named police chief in Maui, Hawaii
2
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
3
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
Man arrested after boat crash that killed 2 at Lake Mead
4
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
Homeowner, grandkids held at gunpoint during burglary spree, police say
5
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
A’s Las Vegas ballpark might not top Bally’s to-do list right now
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
15-year-old bicyclist killed in Las Vegas crash
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
1 pedestrian dead, 1 hurt after hit by truck near Strip
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas
Man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas
Fatal crash investigated in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Fatal crash investigated in northeast Las Vegas Valley
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck