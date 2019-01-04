Don’t forget toilet paper if you’re headed to Red Rock Canyon

If you’re heading out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area during the partial federal government shutdown, be sure to bring your own toilet paper.

Visitors gather at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, while more than 6,000 Bureau of Land Management employees are furloughed because of the partial federal government shutdown. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The road leading to the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center remains closed on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, while more than 6,000 Bureau of Land Management employees are furloughed because of the partial federal government shutdown. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cars line the side of the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signs warning visitors at the front entrance to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“My mom gave me a roll before I left the house,” said 18-year-old Sierra Mackenzie, who took advantage of the shutdown to visit the park for free with her friends.

The entrance to the park remained without staff on Thursday, with signs posted at the fee area warning: “Any entry onto BLM property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor’s own risk.”

The visitor’s center at Red Rock is closed, and no Bureau of Land Management employees are on hand to clean bathrooms, remove trash or maintain the trails and roads at the park.

The BLM’s 2018 contingency plan for government shutdowns calls for law enforcement and emergency personnel to keep working without pay while about 6,930 nonessential employees are furloughed.

“I didn’t even think about (the shutdown),” said Robert Waters of Houston, Texas, who visited the park Thursday with his wife and two daughters. “The sign said, ‘Come on in,’ so we did.”

Parking lots overflowed at trailheads and overlooks on Thursday, with vehicles lined up next to no parking signs along the scenic loop. Visitors lined up at bathrooms but complained about the lack of toilet paper.

“There’s a lot of tourists and other people here usually,” Mackenzie said, “but I’ve never seen this many cars.”

Mackenzie said she and her friends were taking their trash home with them so they wouldn’t leave anything behind at the park. The teens filled a backpack with empty water bottles and wrappers they picked up while exploring the park.

Brent Maxfield, a local who’s been rock climbing for 10 years, said that climbers take it upon themselves to keep their parks clean.

“The problem is you have a lot of people coming and going who don’t understand the culture of maintenance,” he said. “This is our playground, and if we don’t take care of it, we lose it.”

Maxfield and his dog, Leo, went out to the park to do “recon” on Thursday, checking up on the level of trash at trailheads and pull-offs along the scenic loop. He said they haven’t seen any serious issues yet, but trash will keep piling up until BLM employees return to work.

“There’s rangers and all these people whose job it is to take care of the parks, but if they don’t, we will.”

