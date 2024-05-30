Bicyclist critical after being hit by car near downtown Las Vegas
A bicyclist suffered critical injuries after they were hit by a black sedan near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.
The collision occurred about 6 p.m. at 300 North City Parkway near Interstate 15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center while the motorist remained at the scene.
Police said impairment was not suspected.
Motorists should avoid the area.
