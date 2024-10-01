Boutique downtown Las Vegas hotel abruptly closes

In a Facebook post, the owners attributed the downtown Las Vegas property’s closure to an ongoing legal battle with its general contractor.

Bent Inn Las Vegas, a boutique hotel that has been open for business less than a year closed its doors in September, 2024. (Escape Resorts, Inc.)

The Bent Inn, an adults only LGBTQ boutique hotel, as seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boutique hotel marketed toward LGBTQ travelers has closed, less than one year after opening for business.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Bent Inn owners Mark Hunter and Greg Kafka attributed the downtown Las Vegas property’s closure to an ongoing legal battle with its general contractor. The owners did not respond to a request for additional comment by publication time.

“These battles have taken their toll financially, forcing Bent Inn to close,” according to a message on the hotel’s website. “We appreciate all of you and your support and truly wish we could continue on.”

The 33-room non-gaming hotel opened to the public last fall as the longtime hoteliers and married couple’s first venture in Las Vegas. Their company, Escape Resorts, previously operated two gay men’s resorts in Palm Springs.

Business court records filed in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court show the general contractor, ADJ Contracting, filed a lien against the company for a nearly $917,000 balance in unpaid work in April, according to a complaint filed on June 20.

Escape Resorts countered with a lawsuit of its own four days later, according to court records. Its complaint alleges the contractors sought to increase its total bill amount by about $748,000, but the hotel owners argued such an increase could not be authorized without an approved change order to their contract. The cases are ongoing.

The property, at the corner of Ogden Avenue and 11th Street, also included a pool deck and a gastropub.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.