City of Las Vegas to offer free parking downtown for Small Business Saturday

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2023 - 12:26 pm
 
The Arts District in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Free parking — and free cash — can be yours if you shop in downtown Las Vegas next Saturday, Nov. 25, the city of Las Vegas announced in a press release.

On Small Business Saturday, or the day after Black Friday, the city will provide free, on-street metered parking in the downtown area, including the Arts District, to spur shopping at local businesses.

Downtown shoppers can also receive a cash reward, courtesy of Las Vegas Open Rewards, which allows customers to earn $50 to spend at participating businesses. To receive the award, users must sign up between Nov. 24-26 at www.bludot.io/rewards-customers and follow the step-by-step instructions.

More than 100 small businesses have joined the Small Business Saturday program, which runs until June 30, 2024. The program is funded through $1 million from the American Rescue Act.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

