Downtown

Developer eyes condo tower, grocery store for downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2023 - 2:47 pm
 
A rendering of Red Ridge Development's proposed project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park. (Red Ridge ...
A rendering of Red Ridge Development's proposed project in Las Vegas' Symphony Park. (Red Ridge Development)

Downtown Las Vegas could get a new high-rise condo building, a grocery store and other amenities under a deal approved Wednesday.

The City Council gave the green light to sell almost 6 acres in Symphony Park to Las Vegas developer Patrick Brennan, who plans to build a mixed-use project with residential and commercial space.

His firm, Red Ridge Development, is buying the parcel for nearly $12 million, below appraised values. Brennan can also secure two $1 million reductions on the price and up to $500,000 in reimbursements for construction costs, city documents show.

He hopes to break ground in 14 to 16 months and would build the project in phases.

Overall, his plans call for a 33-story condo tower; 150 apartment rental units; 26,000 square feet of retail space with food-and-beverage outlets and other services; a 30,000-square-foot grocery building with two floors of offices above it; and a roughly 700-space parking garage, Brennan told the Review-Journal.

He said any reductions he secures on the land purchase would be re-invested in the project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

